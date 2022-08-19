Explained: Why CBI Is Conducting Raids At Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's House

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses at the felicitation ceremony of the Sportspersons in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as a part of their investigation into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November 2021. The CBI has registered an FIR in this connection naming four public servants including Sisodia. Apart from Sisodia's residence, the CBI is also conducting raids at 21 places across the Delhi-NCR region.

#WATCH | A CBI team reaches the residence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi. The agency is raiding 21 locations in Delhi-NCR in connection with the excise policy case, including Sisodia's residence. pic.twitter.com/3txFCtiope — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Confirming the development, a top CBI official said, "Raids are going on at 21 places in Delhi and NCR, including the residence of Manish Sisodia and premises of four public servants in the Excise Policy case." Among the premises raided include those of the former Excise Commissioner of Delhi Arava Gopi Krishna during whose tenure the revamped Excise policy was approved.

Why Manish Sisodia's residence is raided by the CBI?

The CBI has lodged an FIR against Manish Sisodia and four others in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year. Earlier in July, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into Delhi's revamped excise policy. He approved the suspension of 11 officials over "lapses" in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", CBI officials said.

The Excise Policy, 2021-22, formulated on the basis of an expert committee report was implemented on November 17 last year and retail licences were issued under it to private bidders for 849 vends across the city, divided into 32 zones.

Several of its provisions such as slashing the number of dry days to three from 21 per year, the government's exit from retail liquor sale, allowing bars in hotels, and restaurants to stay open till 3 am (awaiting police permission) and the retail licensees to offer rebates and schemes on alcohol were implemented by the excise department.

However, under the policy, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-conforming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations for violations of the Master Plan.





(With Agencies Inputs)