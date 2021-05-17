The prices of tomatoes and capsicum have crashed drastically for the second time leading to heavy losses for the farmers of Haryana as well.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Last week, a group of farmers in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district destroyed their harvest of tomatoes and other green vegetables to register their protest against low prices which are not even covering their cost of production. They claimed to have destroyed crops worth lakhs of rupees.

The farmers of the Ganj Bazaar area even claimed their produce is not even fetching them Rs 1 per kilogram. Some other green vegetables are selling for less than Rs 2 per kilogram making it difficult for the farmers to meet ends. The cost of transportation of the crops adds to the misery of the farmers as they have to bear it with no profit whatsoever.

Why are farmers destroying crops?

What factors are involved?

This problem has been aggravated due to the lockdown in the past two years. Otherwise, also vegetable farmers have always suffered a downward spiral in prices at the time of harvest as they cannot be stored for a long time and therefore needs to be sold before they get perished. The drop in the demand for tomatoes and vegetables in Muzaffarpur is also because of cheaper take-offs by traders from other states due to restriction of movement pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the farmers demanding?

Now, the horticulture farmers are demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) in vegetables as well. They have alleged that the government does not pay any heed to their problems and they are struggling to cope with the situation on their own.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha