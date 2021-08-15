New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As India celebrated its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ambitious Rs 100 lakh crore holistic infrastructure development program 'Gati Shakti Master Plan'. Addressing the nation, PM Modi said that this plan will lay the foundation for overall infrastructure development and an integrated pathway to the economy.



"India needs a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction along with modern infrastructure. In the near future, India is going to come out with Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti National Plan and launch it," PM Modi said, as reported by news agency PTI.



What is the Gati Shakti Master Plan?



As per PM Modi, the 'Gati Shakti Master Plan' will help in generating employment opportunities for the youth in the near future. He said that 'Gati Shakti' will be a national master plan which will lay the foundation of the overall infrastructure in the country and give an integrated and holistic path to the economy.



What are the focus areas of the plan?



Through the 'Gati Shakti Master Plan,' a boost will be given to the global profile of local manufacturers and it will help them to compete against their competitors worldwide. It is believed that this plan will also help in creating the chances of new future economic zones. The Prime Minister also mentioned that it's time that India should increase both manufacturing and exports.



"Gati Shakti will help our local manufacturers turn into globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities for new future economic zones. Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and export," PM Modi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.



However, the launch date of the plan is yet to be officially announced by the government. Apart from the 'Gati Shakti Master Plan', PM Modi on Sunday also announced the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission and the opening up Sainik Schools for girls.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen