New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amid the possible third wave of Covid-19, the increased R-value of Coronavirus has sparked new fears in minds of people already grappling with the ongoing 2nd wave of the deadly virus. The rising R-value in Kerala and some northeastern states like Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura has raised an alarm for the country. This could lead to another COVID-19 outbreak the Health Ministry has said. If you are unversed with this term, here's all you need to know about the R-Factor of Covid:



What is R-Factor of Covid?

The R-factor (reproduction rate) indicates the speed at which the Covid infection is spreading in the country. It is a mathematical representation that acts as an indicator of how fast the infection is spreading.

How does it impact COVID-19 cases?

An R-value of 0.95 means that every 100 infected people will infect 95 others on an average. Similarly, if the R-value is less than 1, it would mean that the number of newly infected people will be less than the number of people infected earlier. This basically means that the Coronavirus cases are decreasing. On the other hand, if the 'R' value is greater than 1, the number of infected will increase in each phase which technically is called the epidemic phase.

Why is it a matter of concern currently?

Recently, researchers at the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) revealed that the R-value for coronavirus has gone up in India. They told that the R-value has gone up from 0.78 on June 30 to 0.88 in the first week of July. This means that the number of cases are increasing in some parts of India. The researchers told that Kerala showed a brief spike in cases and its R-value continues to hover close to 1. Similarly, the northeast region like Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and possibly Tripura are showing a rise in the number of cases due to the same reason.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha