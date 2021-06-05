Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Corbevax is a "recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine which means it is made out of a particular part of SARS-CoV-2 - the spike protein found on the surface of the virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Recently, the government placed an advance order to block 300 million doses of a new Covid-19 vaccine called Corbevax from the Hyderabad-based company Biological E. This new vaccine could become one of the cheapest vaccines available in India expected to cost Rs 500 or less for two doses. Here is all you need to know about the Corbevax vaccine:

What is the Corbevax vaccine and how does it work?

Corbevax is a "recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine which means it is made out of a particular part of SARS-CoV-2 - the spike protein found on the surface of the virus.

This spike protein allows viruses to enter the cells of the body, replicate, and cause disease. When it is given alone to the body, the spike protein is expected to develop an immune response in the body to fight against the virus when it attempts to infect a person in reality. This happens because the body will already have an immune response ready when the virus attacks. This technology has also been used for decades to make hepatitis B vaccines. Corbevax is the first among the COVID-19 vaccines to use this technology.

Where was Corbevax developed?

Corbevax's origins can be traced to the Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine in Houston, Texas. For almost a decade, the School had been working on recombinant protein vaccines for coronaviruses SARS and MERS.

“We knew all the techniques required to produce a recombinant protein (vaccine) for coronaviruses at high levels of efficiency and integrity,” said Dr Peter Hotez, Professor and Dean at the School.

In August 2020, Baylor's College of Medicine transferred the vaccine to Biological E to conduct the trials.

How Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine is different?

Usually, vaccines are categorized on the basis of the development process adopted by scientists. For example, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are mRNA vaccines, Covishield is a viral vector vaccine and Covaxin is categorized as an inactivated vaccine.

However, Corbevax has been designed in a way that only the spike protein of the virus is inserted into the human body and its other lethal constituents are separated from the vaccine. The spike protein of the vaccine alone helps the human body to mount a strong immune response against the virus and prevent infection which makes it different.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha