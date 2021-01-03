Coronavirus vaccination: The Union Health Ministry has also rolled out its plan to inoculate around 30 crore doctors, healthcare staff, nurses, frontline workers and elderly people with comorbidities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) officially giving a nod to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for "restricted emergency use", India can finally start the world's largest immunisation drive against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also rolled out its plan to inoculate around 30 crore doctors, healthcare staff, nurses, frontline workers and elderly people with comorbidities. Dismissing rumours about the vaccine, the Health Ministry has said vaccination in the first phase will be done for free to most beneficiaries.

Releasing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Health Ministry has said that 100 to 200 people will be vaccinated per session per day. It, however, notes that people will have to register themselves to inoculated and there will no provision for on-the-spot registrations.

What is Co-Win?

Co-Win or COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network is an upgraded version of the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) which will be used by the Health Ministry during the vaccination drive in India.

Co-Win, which is available on Play Store, is divided into five modules -- administrator, registration, vaccination, beneficiary acknowledgement and reports. Those who want to get vaccinated will have self-register themselves on Co-Win.

How can I register myself on Co-Win app?

Step 1) First, you would need to download the Co-Win app from Google play store or the Apple app store.

Step 2) After downloading the app, you would need to self-register yourself.

Step 3) You would also need to upload your photo identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhar card, driving license, passport and pension document.

Step 4) After this, you will receive your date, place and time of vaccination for on your registered mobile number.

Here we would like to mention that Co-Win will generate QR-based certificates once you get inoculated. It will also send the real-time data of the temperature of the cold-storage units to the main server.

