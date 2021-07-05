Cauvery is a 765-km-long river that originates in Talacauvery in Karnataka and flows through different districts in Tamil Nadu. Both the states have been in dispute over the sharing of Cauvery water since the time of British Raj.

Bengaluru| Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the tussle between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu project on Cauvery, the age old feud between the two states have once again come in light. On Monday (July 5) the Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged Tamil Nadu government of trying to start a new 'political adventure'.

A day before Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin requested his Karnataka counterpart, BS Yediyurappa not to pursue the Mekedatu project as it 'would impound and divert the first component of uncontrolled flows of the Cauvery river into Tamil Nadu'.

With this the question why Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are at war over the Cauvery river has gained prominence once again. Here's all you need to know about the dispute between the two states.

What is Cauvery water dispute?

Cauvery is a 765-km-long river that originates in Talacauvery in Karnataka and flows through different districts in Tamil Nadu. Both the states have been in dispute over the sharing of Cauvery water since the time of British Raj. Many districts of both the states are dependent on this river for irrigation. In fact, the city of Bengaluru gets its water from the river.

The dispute started in 1892 when the Madras Presidency and princely state of Mysore could not agree over how to divide the water between the two regions. However, the British presided and an agreement was made between the two regions regarding the rules of water usage of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam.

According to the agreement in 1924, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would get 75% of the surplus water, while Karnataka would get 23% and the remaining would go to Kerala. However, post Independence when the re-organisation of states started Tamil Nadu and Karnataka came in dispute over the construction of dams on the river. Karnataka refused to abide by the old agreement which became a huge problem for Tamil Nadu's agricultural requirements.

Later Tamil Nadu moved to Supreme Court to resolve the issue. As a result the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was formed which directed Karnataka to ensure 205 tmcft of water reach Tamil Nadu per annum. Karnataka rejected the tribunal’s award and sought for an annulment in the Supreme Court. Since then, there have been various attempts to resolve the issue between the two states, but nothing has worked.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha