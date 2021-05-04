The Centre is unlikely to make any such announcement in the coming days. This was indicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation last month.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite the demands of a pan-India lockdown gaining momentum as the second wave of COVID-19 continues to batter the country, the Centre is unlikely to make any such announcement in the coming days.

This was indicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last month address to the nation where he had asked states to consider lockdown as the last resort and said that economic activities and livelihoods should remain least impacted during the second wave of coronavirus.

In wake of the unabated rise in number of cases and deaths, several health experts, including US’ top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci, and globals organisations have suggested the Indian government to impose a nationwide lockdown. Even the Supreme Court on Monday said that the Centre and state governments may consider imposing a “lockdown to curb the virus in the second wave in the interest of public welfare”.

However, the Centre has reportedly asked states and Union Territories to impose ‘customised lockdowns’ to break the chain of transmission and curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Let us first understand the term ‘customised lockdown’.

PM Modi, in his address to nation on April 20, had asked states to focus on micro-containment zones to break the chain of COVID-19. Now, customised lockdown could be imposed on the basis of identification of these micro-containment zones, which means the more infections in an area, the more restrictions to be put into force there.

This also means that there will be no restrictions in areas where no fresh cases or deaths are reported and lives would run as normal there.

According to reports, the central government has left it to the states and local administrations to decide when and where to impose such curbs. ‘Customised lockdown’ means that there is no need to impose restrictions in an entire city, but only in areas which are more affected by the virus.

In the meanwhile, large parts of India are already under lockdown or similar strict curbs for varying periods. The Health Ministry has already suggested a strict lockdown in at least around 150 districts with high positivity rate beyond 15%. It has also given a free hand to states to decide parameters of restrictions.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

Delhi: The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 10.

Bihar on May 4 imposed a lockdown till May 15.

Uttar Pradesh has extended its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday.

Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

Odisha: A 14-day lockdown has been imposed in the entire state from May 5 till May 19.

Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 17.

Karnataka imposed a lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12.

Jharkhand is under lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

Chhattisgarh has allowed district collectors to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 5, till May 15.

Punjab saw extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and a night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

Madhya Pradesh has imposed "corona curfew" till May 7 with only essential services allowed.

Gujarat has imposed a night curfew in 29 cities, besides other restrictions on movement and gathering at public places.

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

Goa lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, but the government said COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned.

Tamil Nadu has imposed extensive curbs including on all political, social and cultural activities till May 20.

Kerala has announced severe lockdown-like restrictions from May 4 till May 9.

Puducherry has extended lockdown till May 10

Telangana has imposed night curfew till May 8.

Andhra Pradesh has announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

West Bengal last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram is under an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu districts till May 6. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

Uttarakhand: State has reimposed several restrictions and night curfew.

Himachal Pradesh: Night curfew in four districts out of 12 and weekend shutdown.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta