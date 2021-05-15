Kerala Lockdown: The strategy of the triple lockdown to curb the increasing number of cases focuses on intervention by the police at three different levels.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala government on Friday imposed a triple lockdown in its four districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. It also extended the lockdown in the state till May 23. The strategy of the triple lockdown to curb the increasing number of cases focuses on intervention by the police at three different levels. Here’s a sneak peek into the steps involved in the triple lockdown:

Step 1:

The first step is to completely lock the listed areas to ensure that no one enters or moves out of it. The movement of the vehicle is strictly prohibited. Relaxation is provided only for essential services.

Strict surveillance is kept on check posts. If anyone is found violating the norms they will be arrested immediately. Vehicles without a pass will be seized.

Step 2:

The second step is to impose lockdown in clusters where a higher number of COVID-19 cases are reported. This is done to prevent the transmission of the virus due to a large number of primary and secondary infected persons in an area. Delivery of essential services to these areas has been ensured.

Step 3:

The third step is to impose lockdown on the residences of infected people to ensure that the patient and their family members stay inside. This step is taken to prevent community spread. Every 10 house is assigned a policeman who will monitor everything and visit the quarantined houses thrice a day. There will be flying squads on duty 24/7 and motor patrols will monitor 25 homes in the locality.

When will triple lockdown come into force?

The triple lockdown in Kerala will start from May 16 midnight and it will stay till May 23. It will be observed in the districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

What is allowed and what is not during the triple lockdown?

• Hospital shops will remain open

• All roads to be closed

• All government offices will be closed

• No travel allowed

• ATM and essential banking operations allowed

• Essential grocery shops open

• Airport and railway stations operational in an emergency

Posted By: Sugandha Jha