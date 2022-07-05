Explained: The New COVID-19 Sub-Variant Detected In 10 States In India

While India is dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases, an Israeli scientist's claim about a new variant of the infection has raised the alarm for health experts and doctors. The scientist, Dr Shay Fleishon of the Central Virology Laboratory at Sheba Medical Center, has claimed to have discovered a new sub-variant of coronavirus BA.2.75.

In a series of Tweets, Dr Fleishon said that the new sub-variant has been detected in 10 states and union territories (UTs) in India. He further said that the new strain's transmission could not be "tracked based on sequences outside India yet".

According to him, 27 cases have been reported in Maharashtra, 13 in West Bengal, 10 in Karnataka, six in Haryana, five in Madhya Pradesh, three in Himachal Pradesh, two in Telangana and one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

However, he said that more research needs to be done to find out whether BA.2.75 will become the "next dominant variant" in the world.

BA.2.75 update – 02.07.2022



85 sequences have been uploaded so far, mainly from India (from 10 states) and 7 other countries.

No transmission could be tracked based on sequences outside India yet. — shay fleishon 🧬 (@shay_fleishon) July 2, 2022

"In recent months we saw a trend of 2nd gen variants based on B.1.1.529 lineages with increasing signature in S1 and specifically in the RBD. At a level not seen in 2nd gen variants of other VOCs. But so far, it was all in a few cases, all in the same region," Dr Fleishon said.

"The fact that such a divergent 2nd gen variant can succeed inter-host is alarming. It means that if BA.2.75 will not succeed, and even if it will, other 2nd gen might grow better over time," he added.

WHAT DO RESEARCHERS SAY ABOUT THE NEW SUB-VARIANT?

Thomas Peacock, a scientist at Imperial College London, has said that the new sub-variant is worth "keeping a close eye" on. He said that the strain has "lots of spike mutations, probable second generation variant, apparent rapid growth and wide geographical spread".

The Bloom Lab at the Fred Hutch research institute in the US has also agreed with Peacock, saying the BA.2.75 "Bloom Lab at the Fred Hutch research institute in the US".

"G446S is at one of most potent sites of escape from antibodies elicited by current vaccines that still neutralises BA.2. So for immunity from vaccines or early infections, adding G446S to BA.2 will decrease neutralisation," the lab said.

"However, G446S will have less effect on antibodies of people with prior BA.1 breakthrough infection. Therefore, BA.2.75's antigenic advantage relative to BA.2 will be most pronounced in people who have not had BA.1 exposure," it said.

WHAT DOES THE GOVT HAVE TO SAY?

The central government is yet to issue a statement. However, Dr Samiran Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that Dr Fleishon's findings are "not unusual". "Variants will happen while the virus is lingering. Changed forms are expected. Mutations are known to happen. Nothing unusual. Expected to happen," Dr Panda told India Today.