Explained: The Importance Of NSA Ajit Doval's 'Sudden' Visit To Russia

National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday made a surprise visit to Russia. A day later, he met his Russia counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow and discussed multiple global and regional issues with him, including the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

"A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of security, as well as topical problems on the regional and international agenda, were discussed," Russia said in a statement. "The sides agreed to continue the dialogue between the two countries' Security Councils, having emphasised the progressive development of the Russian-Indian special and privileged strategic partnership."

Doval's sudden visit to Russia has caught the attention of regional observers and experts as it comes at a time when Moscow is being criticised for its invasion of Ukraine. Although there is no official confirmation, but reports suggest the Ukraine crisis was also discussed during Doval's meet with his Russian counterpart.

According to a report by News18, Doval may have tried to presuade Russia to "accept a détente in its attritional war with Ukraine". The report, which claimed Doval may also meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, said the West is counting on India to coax Russia into a ceasefire.

India has been maintaining that the crisis in Ukraine must be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. However, the West has been critical of New Delhi for not openly coming out against Moscow and continuing to import discounted crude oil from Russia.

India, however, isn't bothered by the Western criticisim and has defended its crude oil imports from Russia, terming it the "best deal" for the country.

"We have been very open and honest about our interest. I have a country with a per capita income of USD 2000, these are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It's my moral duty to ensure the best deal," said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday while addressing the Indian community in Bangkok.

RISE IN INDIA's CRUDE OIL IMPORTS FROM RUSSIA

According to a report by news agency PTI, India's crude oil imports from Russia has risen over 50 times since April and now it makes up for 10 per cent of all crude bought from overseas. In May, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become India's second-biggest supplier of oil behind Iraq as refiners snapped up Russian crude available at a deep discount following the war in Ukraine.

DID THE US JUST ACCEPT INDIA's POSITION ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR?

On Wednesday, the United States (US) appeared to have accepted India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, saying re-aligning one's approach is not like flipping a light switch. It said that it will be a long-term proposition for India - which has a decades-old relationship with Moscow - to reorient its foreign policy away from Russia.

"But what I can do is point out what we have heard from India. We have seen countries around the world speak clearly, including with their votes in the UN General Assembly against Russia's aggression in Ukraine," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"This is something that, especially for countries that have historical relationships with Russia. Relationships that, as is the case with India, extend back decades, it is going to be a long-term proposition to re-orient foreign policy away from Russia," he said.