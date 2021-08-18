During 1996-2001 when Taliban was controlling Afghanistan they became internationally known for their misogyny and violence against women. They did not allow women to get educated and forced them to wear burqa in the public.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Taliban gained full control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled Kabul, the biggest question that has arisen is how will this impact women and their safety in the country. Scores of people have expressed their concern about what the future holds for women in Afghanistan under Taliban's governance. They fear that the worst phase is yet to unveil in the worn-torn country. These fears are firmly grounded in the history of how last time Taliban's rise in Afghanistan deprived women of natural rights.

Here's all you need to know Taliban's policy for women then and now:

Condition of women during the previous rule:

When the Taliban was controlling Afghanistan during 1996-2001, they became internationally known for their misogyny and violence against women. Women were forced to wear the burqa at all times in public, they were not allowed to work, be educated after the age of eight, and until then were permitted only to study the Quran. Also, women seeking education were forced to attend underground schools, where they and their teachers risked execution if caught. Women were not allowed to be treated by male doctors unless accompanied by a male family member, which often led to illnesses remaining untreated. They faced public flogging and execution for violations of the Taliban's laws.

What has the Taliban promised now?

The Taliban made its position very clear regarding women on August 17. It said that they will give full rights to women while staying within the scope of Islamic laws. It also mentioned that this time women can join their government. Taliban spokesman Mohammad Suhail Shaheen called on women to become partners in the Taliban government.

However, the statement is quite contrary to the Taliban ordering women working in a Kandahar bank to leave their jobs in early July. Few gunmen escorted them to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs. Instead, they mentioned that male relatives could take their place, reported international news organization Reuters on August 15.

Other promises made by Taliban:

Meanwhile, in a press conference held on August 17, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stated that the Taliban won't allow Afghanistan to become a "terrorist land" and that no harm will be done to neighboring countries and embassies working there. Amnesty will be granted to the Afghan army personnel involved in the war against them. Furthermore, the economy of the country and the lives of its citizens will improve under the Taliban rule. Finally, those who take up arms against them will have to face the consequences.

