New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bid to make India a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the National Hydrogen Mission on Sunday (August 15) while addressing the nation on the 75th Independence day. PM Modi also took a pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence.

"For the progress of India, it is necessary for India to be energy independent to make an Aatmannirbhar Bharat. That is why today India will have to make a resolution that we will make India energy independent before 100 years of independence," PM Modi said.

"Whatever work India is doing today, the biggest goal, which is going to give India a quantum jump, is the field of Green Hydrogen. I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission today in the light of the tricolor," he added.

Here's all you need to know about the National Hydrogen Mission:

What is it?

The National Hydrogen Mission was proposed in the 2021 Budget with the aim to enable the generation of hydrogen “from green power sources". It is said to be helpful in controlling emissions as noted by former Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Hydrogen Round Table on ‘Hydrogen Economy: New Delhi Dialogue-2021’. Whether it is used in a fuel cell or burned to create heat, hydrogen replaces fossil fuels, it slows global warming. It also serves as “decarbonising agent" for industries like chemicals, iron, steel, fertiliser and refining, transport, heat and power.

What are the benefits?

Hydrogen is said to be the star of fuels. It acts like an energy carrier that can be used in many ways. For example, combusting one kilo of hydrogen releases three times more energy than a kilo of gasoline and produces only water. Hydrogen fuel cells also convert the chemical energy of hydrogen and oxygen into electricity. Most importantly, it helps in slowing down global warming.

What are the challenges?

The cost of developing technologies to produce ‘green’ hydrogen are cost intensive. However, investments from private players are also being counted on for a push towards a hydrogen future.

