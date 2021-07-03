According to an article by Lieutenant General (Retired) Dushyant Singh which was published in a recent edition of Dainik Jagran, averting such attacks require surveillance, intelligence as well as an Integrated Air Defence system

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The concerns about drone attacks in India have increased manifolds following the low intensity drone-laden explosives dropped on an air force installation in Jammu last Sunday. Experts say, since these drones are quite small in size and fly at smaller heights, detecting their presence is not easy for the radar systems. For the installations of strategic importance, these drone attacks have emerged as major causes of concern.

Experts say that the air force stations near Line of Control as well as International Border with Pakistan must continue to stay on high alert to avert such drone-laden attacks. Pakistan in past has used these drones to deliver the weapons to the terrorists infiltrated across the Line of Control. Those drones, however, were either pushed back or destroyed in retaliation.

According to an article by Lieutenant General (Retired) Dushyant Singh which was published in a recent edition of Dainik Jagran, averting such attacks require surveillance, intelligence as well as an Integrated Air Defence system. Apart from this, low level radar as well as high-tech night vision devices too are able to prevent such attacks.

Lieutenant General Dushyant Singh writes that countries like the US, Russia, Israel, China and Turkey are capable to prevent such attacks. It is noteworthy that the US forces have successfully used its drone technology to bomb the Taliban-held strategic points in Afghanistan. The US has also used its drone technology against ISIS locations in Syria. Some months ago, Turkey had attacked Armenian locations during Azeri offence in the recent Azerbaijan-Armenia war that led Armenia to lose significant territory to Azerbaijan.

Drone detection technology: South Korea starts trials

South Korea has started the trial of its radar-linked system with a timeline of six months. These South Korean radars can reportedly detect small UAVs or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles as well as drones within the range of eight km.

