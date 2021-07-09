A total of four levels of alerts colour coded as Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red have been chalked out on the basis of four parameters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi government on Friday laid out a ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ (GRAP) to deal with a potential third wave of the virus. The order was passed in the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Friday.

A Delhi government panel on managing the possible third wave of Covid devised a colour-coded mechanism which specifies a graded response to a particular kind of COVID crisis, including the closure of most economic activities at the highest ‘Red’ level alert.

“The ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ was passed in the DDMA meeting today. No doubts will remain about when the lockdown will be imposed or when it will open. In the meeting, there was also discussion about the Delta plus variant. We have to stop this variant from spreading in Delhi, for which the government is taking all necessary steps,” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal called the plan “institutionalized and predictable”.

“It was suggested that the GRAP should be widely disseminated amongst the citizens for information,” Anil Baijal said.

What are the levels of Graded Response Action Plan?

A total of four levels of alerts colour coded as Yellow, Amber, Orange and Red have been chalked out on the basis of four parameters; namely number of new COVID-19 cases (over a week), positivity rate (over a period of week), average oxygen-supported bed occupancy (over a period of week).

When the alert level is raised to ‘Yellow’, shopping malls and shops dealing in non-essential goods and services coming under an odd-even system.

Shops in malls will further see a reduction in timings under the ‘Amber’ alert.

Under ‘Orange’ level alert, shopping complexes will be shut altogether along with weekly markets. Only essential services, stand-alone shops and construction activities, will be allowed during the ‘Orange’ alert.

While Red is the most severe level of restrictions, most economic activities will come to a halt within Orange alert itself. Officials were quoted as saying in reports that more restrictions will be imposed in the Red level as and when the situation demands so.

