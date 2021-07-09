Coronavirus Mutation: The Kappa COVID-19 variant, which is also known as 'B.1.617.1', was first discovered in India in October last year.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: After a couple of cases of the Delta plus variant, a 66-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar has found positive for the Kappa mutation of COVID-19. Officials said that the man had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 27 and was shifted to the medical college on June 12. However, he died on June 14, said the officials, adding he "had no travel history".

Here's everything you need to know about the Kappa COVID-19 variant:

The Kappa COVID-19 variant, which is also known as 'B.1.617.1', was first discovered in India in October last year. So far, India has detected over 3,500 cases of the Kappa variant in around 30,000 samples collected as a part of the GISAID initiative.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has labelled the Kappa strain as a "variant of interest", along with Eta, Iota and Lambda mutations of COVID-19. According to the WHO, the 'variants of interest' means that mutation of coronavirus which "have been identified to cause community transmission or multiple COVID-19 cases or clusters, or have been detected in multiple countries".

The Kappa variant, which is a sibling of the Delta variant of COVID-19, is also referred as "double mutant" due to its two mutations -- L452R and E484Q. It is being said that the L452R mutation of the Kappa variant can help COVID-19 escape the immune response of the human body.

Is the Kappa variant of COVID-19 a cause of worry for India?

Despite the WHO labelling Kappa strain as a "variant of interest", officials in India have said that there is nothing to worry about as the treatment of this mutation is possible. "There is nothing to worry about. This is a variant of coronavirus and its treatment is possible," said Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma