Explained: AAP, BJP Lead War Of Narratives Ahead Of 2024 India Elections

With the recent CBI raids on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the political drama in the national capital has started to gain significance once again. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Sisodia's home on Friday, August 19, and named him as the main accused in the case relating to shortcomings in the excise policy of the Arvind Kejriwal government, igniting a long-running controversy over Delhi's new alcohol policy. Speaking to the media, Sisodia asserted that the issue is not the Delhi government's new excise policy but Arvind Kejriwal's emergence as a worthy option in national politics. On Monday, he also claimed that the BJP offered to "shut all cases" against him if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and crossed over.

The AAP won 92 out of 117 seats in Punjab, forming a single-party government in the second state after Delhi. It has also set a record after the 1997 coalition of BJP and Akali Dal, which managed to grab 93 seats. This is the third term since 2013 that the Aam Aadmi Party is ruling Delhi. Delhi is also considered significant because it is the political heartland of the country. With the Congress ruling in only two states, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, AAP appears to have successfully infused a narrative that AAP is the only existing opposition to the BJP. It is still a distant dream to transform this narrative into electoral reality, but this narrative itself is a major threat to Congress and the BJP too. This can also be said because of the margin against the other parties in the recent Punjab assembly polls. It also tried to influence people in the Gujarat municipal election, where it managed to get 21% of the votes cast for the state capital's civic body. It has also fielded nineteen candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls till now, scheduled to take place in December this year. Since 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party has contested Assembly elections in at least 14 states outside Delhi. However, it failed to win a single seat in 13 states. But the party's renewed attempt to gain visibility elsewhere is essentially aimed at building a national presence for now.



How did AAP create this image?

The AAP has successfully infused the "Delhi Model" into the minds of the people. This model is focused on "Good Education, Free electricity, and proper health facilities". It keeps the national capital as a base while promising the same in other states. It lures the common masses to vote in favour of the candidate fielded by the party. However, it has failed to gain electoral value in the past few years. However, the AAP is still attempting to dominate the BJP's image. It has failed to defeat the BJP, but it has successfully captured a sizable share of the anti-BJP vote and Congress's support.

Will it impact General Elections in 2024?

The AAP claimed on Friday seeking to project itself as the principal challenger to the BJP in the 2024 general elections. However, this statement can be considered an exaggeration considering the past electoral achievements of AAP. It won only one seat out of over 40 it fielded across nine states and the Union territories. The highest vote share that it could grab was in the national capital, recorded at 18.10 per cent. However, it has fielded candidates in Delhi, Chandigarh, Bihar, Goa, Punjab, Andaman and Nicobar, Haryana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh. But only its candidate from Sangrur in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, could win. This figure may grow in the next general election, but acting as a principal challenger seems a long way for the party. It can certainly build a narrative against the BJP, but it’s transformation into electoral benefits is still a distant dream.