Explained: A Non-Gandhi Congress President After 24 Years? Options Before The Grand Old Party

With the current Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, having her term extended by two years after 2020, there is speculation both within and outside the Congress about who will be the next president of the "Grand Old Party". Will it be someone from the Gandhi family or will the decades-long legacy of Gandhis being at the helm of the party come to an end?

It has been 24 years that a Gandhi has been the top boss of the party. Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party in the year 1998 and served as the party chief till the year 2017. It was then that the baton was handed over to her son, Rahul Gandhi, and he led the party till 2019.

Congress went through a series of electoral losses during his term, and the final straw came with the party just winning 52 seats in the 2019 general elections, thereby even succumbing to the post of leader of opposition in the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi took responsibility and resigned as Congress president. Since then, Sonia Gandhi is acting as the interim president of the party.

The Present State Of Congress

With the constant electoral losses in the state elections, Congress' grand status is also deteriorating within the party. At a time when many old Congress leaders are constantly resigning from their respective positions in the party and also the party memberships, it will be tough for Congress to choose a non-Gandhi president and to maintain the party's expansion.

Congress is currently facing a crisis within its ranks and the decision to choose a non-Gandhi president might lead to further dissent within the party. Additionally, it can result in ongoing divisions within the party's leadership, weakening it even further.

Besides the constant internal conflicts, the electoral loss of Congress has diluted its position as heading the united opposition. Congress does not carry the merit to lead the opposition anymore. Leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal have time and again challenged the ruling NDA with less or no help from Congress. Moreover, very few regional parties would want to associate themselves with Congress due to its weak electoral stature.

A very recent example is in Uttar Pradesh, wherein the Samajwadi Party headed by Akhilesh Yadav refrained from the Congress coalition. Notably, the Congress and the Samajwadi Party fought the state election together in 2016 and managed to get a total of 54 seats out of 403 in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, with the congress getting a total of seven seats.

The Last Non-Gandhi President

The last non-Gandhi president elected to the Congress top post was Sitaram Kesri who remained at the helm of the party from 1996 to 1998. However, he had one of the most controversial exits from the party. It was reported that Sitaram Kesri was locked in a room in the Congress headquarters on Akbar Road in New Delhi to prevent him from creating obstacles in Sonia Gandhi entering the office as Congress chief. With Sitaram Kesri locked, Sonia Gandhi entered the Congress headquarters with her supporters raising slogans. Sonia became the Congress president and endured to hold the party’s top post thereby becoming the longest serving chief of the "Grand Old Party".

The Options Inside

At a time when Congress is being driven by Sonia Gandhi as its interim president and Rahul Gandhi's reluctance to take the top post, Congress is in search of a capable president, who can keep the flock together amidst the emergence of a dissenters group called G-23. Leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Ashok Gehlot, Malikarjun Kharge can be considered viable options to lead the party. There were news reports of Ashok Gehlot being offered the position of party chief by Sonia Gandhi. However, the Rajasthan Chief Minister refuted these claims and denied any discussions over the topic with Sonia Gandhi.

What's Next?

In order to win a significant share of the nation's electoral seats at this point, Congress needs a knowledgeable and motivated party leader. There is a need for a party leader who can unite the dissenters as well as try to make a firm ground for the Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections