So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit the Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days, said Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after reviewing the coronavirus crisis in India with PM Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that experts believe that the second wave of COVID-19 is on the peak in the national capital and it will decline in the next few days.

"From July 1 to August 17, cases were in control. We noticed that cases increased and it reached 4,500 new COVID-19 cases on September 17 and now coming down. So experts are believing that the second wave of coronavirus which had hit the Delhi is now on peak and its intensity will be less in the coming days," news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal as saying.

"When new COVID-19 cases were reported in the large number, we had controlled the coronavirus cases with the help of the central government, NGO and Delhites. I want to thank everyone for their efforts. As a responsible government, we had increased testing from 20,000 to 60,000 daily," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma