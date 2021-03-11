COVID-19 Vaccination: The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently had approached the drug regulator for it to consider removing the 'clinical trial mode' condition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Drugs Controller General of India on Wednesday recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin while removing the condition for the vaccine to be administered in 'clinical trial mode'.

The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for consideration. This entails that the beneficiaries will not be required to sign a consent form to take the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine if the SEC recommendation is accepted by the drugs regulator.

They said the decision was taken after going through interim phase three trial data of the vaccine which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. The company had earlier this month announced Phase 3 results of Covaxin, stating that the vaccine demonstrates interim clinical efficacy of 81 per cent. The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech recently had approached the drug regulator for it to consider removing the 'clinical trial mode' condition.

"The SEC reviewed the interim phase-three trial data of Covaxin on Wednesday after which it recommended emergency use authorisation to the vaccine while removing the condition of it being required to be administered under clinical trial mode," officials said as quoted by PTI.

Covaxin had also got emergency licensure in January but the authorisation was in clinical trial mode which made it mandatory for every beneficiary to sign an informed consent while getting the vaccine. Covaxin is a two-dose vaccine administered to an individual in a gap of 28 days. Lancet, a top medical journal, which published phase 2 results of Covaxin, has said it was "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects".

"The vaccine (Covaxin) which has been given emergency use authorisation under clinical trial mode is accompanied by three documents. One is the factsheet which is read out and explained to beneficiaries, second is a consent form... and the third an adverse event reporting form where the recipient has to report adverse events for the first seven days," an official had said earlier.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta