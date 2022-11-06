'Experiment Successful': Mokama Retained, Tejashwi Says BJP's Vote Bank 'Dented' In Gopalganj

BIHAR Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, whose RJD on Sunday managed to win a Mokama assembly seat but failed to win a Gopalganj seat, asserted that the outcome marked a "successful experiment."

Yadav made an indirect reference to Gopalganj candidate Mohan Gupta, who is a vaishya by caste, whose choice served as another instance of the traditionally "M-Y" (Muslim-Yadav) party seeking to push the envelope.

"In Gopalganj, where we used to lose by a margin of 40,000 votes in 2020, we lost only by 1,794 votes this time, despite them (BJP) having a sympathy factor... We have made a dent in BJP's core votes. Next time, we will lead by 20,000 votes," Yadav told reporters in Patna.

Due to the death of four-term BJP MLA Subhash Singh, whose wife Kusum Devi successfully defended the seat for the saffron party, a byelection was held in Gopalganj, which is located in the district of the same name to which Yadav belongs.

"The people of Gopalganj have called the bluff of the BJP, which used to claim that certain segments of society happened to be its loyal voters," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, RJD candidate Neelam Devi successfully managed to win with a margin of 16,741 votes in Mokama.

Since 2005, Anant Singh, the husband of Neelam Devi, has maintained a grip in Mokama. As it was the first election following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's break with the BJP and alliance with the RJD and Congress to create a Grand Alliance administration, the constituency witnessed a significant struggle between the BJP and RJD.

Notably, Nitish Kumar took his eighth oath here after joining forces with the JDU, Congress, and other political parties in the state. The byelections marked the first contest between the BJP and Mahagathbandhan since the latter was established in Bihar.

Assembly by-elections were held in seven vacant seats spread across the states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh on November 3.

(With Agency Inputs)