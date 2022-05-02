Berlin | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Challancer Olaf Scholz in Berlin as the two leaders look to expand the India-Germany cooperation. Earlier today, PM Modi also received a guard of honour at Federal Chancellery in Berlin on Monday in the presence of the German Chancellor.

"Expanding India-Germany cooperation. PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Scholz meet in Berlin. @Bundeskanzler," Office of the Prime Minister of India said in a tweet.

PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

The Prime Minister greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister. Before departing for Federal Chancellery in Berlin, PM Modi was again greeted by the Indian diaspora.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet at Federal Chancellery in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/y4x4dTGfYQ — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

PM Modi expressed happiness after meeting the members of the Indian community in Berlin and said that India is proud of the accomplishments of its diaspora.

"It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora," tweeted PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta