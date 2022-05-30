New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been transferred from Mumbai to Chennai. He was a part of investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case, involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently got a clean shit from NCB which called his investigation shoddy.

Wankhede who was working as the Mumbai zonal chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau, is being transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayers Services in Chennai.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha