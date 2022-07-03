Ex-Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Summoned By ED In NSE Co-Location Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. As per reports, on the same, he has been summoned in a case linked with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam which is already under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation by CBI has been going on since 2018 in the NSE co-location scam to know how an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Sanjay Pandey, did not red flag that the NSE servers were compromised.

The compromise had allowed one of the trading companies to get unfair access to the system, resulting in windfall profits.

Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner last week, has been asked to appear before the investigators around 11 am July 5 here at ED headquarters. The federal probe agency will record statements of Pandey under provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It is alleged that the firm incorporated by Pandey was one of the IT companies tasked with conducting security audits at NSE from 2010 to 2015 when the co-location scam is believed to have taken place.

On the same, Sanjay Pandey has not issued any official statement yet. But, it is alleged that the retired Police commissioned may appear before the anti-money laundering agency in Delhi.