New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before it today in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him over the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery charge. The summon to the ex-Maha Minister came hours after the ED arrested two very close aides of Anil Deshmukh in connection with the money laundering case.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after about nine hours of questioning, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency alleged that the two men were not cooperating during the questioning that was being held at the central probe agency's office in Ballard Estate in Mumbai.

The two will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday where the ED will seek their custody for custodial interrogation, the ED officials said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Both Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shiinde were brought to the ED office after a raid at their premises in Mumbai by the ED on Friday. The ED had also raided Anil Deshmukh's premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

The ED case against Deshmukh and others is borne out after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by a regular case being filed on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

The court had asked the agency to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh, who had resigned from his post in April following the allegations, has denied any wrongdoing.

Singh was shunted out from the post after the role of assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who has since been dismissed from service, surfaced during an investigation into an explosive-laden SUV that was found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai.

In his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was removed from the police commissioner's post, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to extort over Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, a leader of the NCP, was the home minister of the state in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Thackeray. The CBI booked Deshmukh and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and section of the Prevention of Corruption Act for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty".

