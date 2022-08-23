Ex-Judge Who Convicted Bilkis Bano's Rapists Says 'Their Release Should Be Reconsidered'

Criticising the lawmakers with "one ideology" who offered sweets and garlands to the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case who were released on the day of Independence (Aug 15), the judge who convicted those 11 men 14 years ago, said that they should not have been freed.

"Whoever took this decision, should reconsider this, that's all I can say," a report by NDTV quoted Justice Salvi as saying. "Apart from this, welcoming these 11 convicts isn't right. Some think this is part of Hindutva or they did it as a Hindu. That is wrong. Some are telling that they are Brahmin. Saying that isn't right,” he added.

The ex-Judge who retired as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court stated that it is ironic that the State of Gujarat released the 11 men from custody at a time when PM Modi is advising Indians to respect women and refrain from degrading them.

"Certainly, this is an irony. Our PM spoke of women empowerment, and the State from where he comes, released these men, who gangraped a helpless woman," the ex-judge said.

In 2008, when he served as a special judge over a Mumbai court authorised to hear CBI cases, Justice Salvi presided over the trial in the rape case. He found the 11 men guilty and sentenced them to life in prison.

Salvi had also acquitted 7 other accused in the case. However, the Bombay High Court Bench of Justices Vijaya Tahilramani and Mridula Bhatkar reversed the acquittal of those 7 men.

"Did they ask the judge under whom the case was heard? I can tell you that I heard nothing regarding this. This case was investigated by CBI. In such cases, the state government needs to take advice from the central government as well. Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say?" he said.

The Gujarat government, on the orders of the Supreme Court, which asked it to consider the remission of one of the 11 convicts, who approached the top court, released the convicts after the committee formed to look after the remission request gave a unanimous decision supporting the release of all 11 convicts.

Justice Salvi also pointed that, “There isn't any clarity as to how the 1992 policy is made applicable to these convicts.”

"There is no clarity if the State has made amendments to Section 376(2)g of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and its definition. Has the State changed the definition of gravity of this offence of gangrape? If there is a modification in its definition, then the 1992 policy would be applicable. But if the definition and gravity of gangrape continues to be the same without amendment, then the policy of 2014 would be applicable, which would mean they shouldn't be given remission," the judge explained.

In the aftermath of the 2002 riots, Bano was gang-raped, and her three-year-old daughter was one of 12 people who were murdered by a mob in the Gujarati district of Dahod's Limkheda taluka.

The name of 11 convicts who have been set free is Jaswant Nai, Govind Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radhyesham Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt and Ramesh Chandana.