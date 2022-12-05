Exit Polls 2022: PM Modi Wave Sweeps Gujarat, Tight Fight In Himachal Pradesh

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) is expected to retain power in Gujarat once again with a thumping majority. On the other hand, the contest in Himachal Pradesh also appears tight, as the Congress is seen giving a tough fight to the ruling party, as per the poll exits, which were declared on Monday evening. However, the actual result will be released on December 8.

The poll of polls is an average of exit polls done by various agencies in collaboration with news channels. In this case, the numbers are predicted by NewsX-Jan Ki Baat, Republic Tv-P-Marq, TV9 Gujarati, India Today Group-Axis My India:

Gujarat

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat: BJP (117-140), Congress (34-51), AAP (6-13)

Republic Tv-P-Marq: BJP (128–148), Congress (30–42), AAP (2–10)

TV9 Gujarati: BJP (125–130), Congress (40–50), AAP (3-5)

India Today Group-Axis My India: BJP (128–144), Congress (30–42), AAP (2–10)

Himachal Pradesh:

NewsX-Jan Ki Baat: BJP (32-40), Congress (27-34)

Republic Tv-P-Marq: BJP (34–39), Congress (28–33)

India TV-Matrize: BJP (35-40), Congress (26-31).

India Today Group-Axis My India: BJP (24–34), Congress (32–40)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats in the Gujarat assembly elections in 2017, while the Congress won 77. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP won 44 seats and the Congress secured 21 seats in the last assembly polls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has fielded candidates on all the assembly seats in poll-bound Gujarat, is also in the fray for the first time. According to the exit polls, the AAP in Gujarat may get seven seats.

The polling in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, while the voting in Gujarat took place in two phases—December 1 and December 5.

According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(Disclaimer: The exit poll numbers are only predictive. The counting of votes will start at 8 a.m. on December 8.)