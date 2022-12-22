'Excuses To Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra': Rahul Gandhi On Health Minister's Letter Over COVID Protocols

Rahul Gandhi responded on Thursday and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scared of India's truth and is using the COVID as an excuse to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

AMID an increase in the number of COVID cases in the country, the Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday wrote to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the ongoing Bharta Jodo Yatra, asking to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines during the foot march or postpone it if the party is unable to follow them.

"It's their (BJP) new idea, they wrote a letter to me saying COVID is coming and to stop the Yatra. All these are excuses to stop this Yatra, they are scared of India's truth," Rahul Gandhi said.

"They want to stop us, and these are the excuses to stop it. They are scared, and that's the truth. We have been walking for more than a hundred days now.  Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, women, men, and children have all joined us," he added.

The ministry, taking note of the public health emergency, asked the Congress leader to follow the COVID protocols and also said that only vaccinated people should participate in the yatra.

"Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate," the Health Minister said in the letter.

Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray camp also lashed out at the Centre over its letter to Rahul Gandhi urging them to consider postponing the Bharta Jodo Yatra.

"Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested either follow Covid protocol in the Bharat Jodo Yatra or stop the foot march. Rahul Gandhi has completed 100 days of his Bharat Jodo Yatra and is receiving mass support on a large scale. The government could not stop it by law or by conspiracy so it seems the Union government has released the "Covid-19" virus," an editorial in Saamana, the political mouthpiece of the Thackeray camp, said, as quoted by NDTV.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, and it will end next year in Kashmir.

