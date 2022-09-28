Ex-CM Biplab Deb Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP, Says 'Priority To Speed Up Tripura's Development'

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb takes oath as Rajya Sabha Member, at Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

IN THE presence of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, former Tripura Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday, took oath as an MP of Rajya Sabha. In the recently held Rajya Sabha by-elections in Tripura, Deb got 43 votes while the opposition candidate Bhunulal Saha got 15 votes.

Soon after the oath ceremony, Deb took to Twitter and wrote, “Took oath as Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura today in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. I will be serving as the voice of the people of Tripura in the upper house.”

“My priority would be to speed up state's development that began in 2018 under PM Modi's leadership. He himself brings to the table demands for the northeast and asks what is needed. I'd like to tell Tripura, I'd follow up on development works for Tripura, to speed them up,” later Deb told ANI.

Deb's popularity had earlier helped BJP to clean sweep the northeastern state marking a thumping victory in 2018. The 2018 victory overtook the Left's rule of 25 years in Tripura.

On March 9, 2018, Biplab Deb took oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura. He later stepped down from the state CM post on May 14 this year. Deb was then succeeded by Manik Saha who took oath as Tripura's Chief Minister on May 15. The by-poll for the Rajya Sabha seat was held n September 22 at Legislative Assembly in Agartala after it was vacated by Manik Saha.

The elections will be held in Tripura next year. While the opposition appears to be supporting the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, the BJP is focused on creating a strong government for a second term.

Meanwhile, BJP's Gulam Ali also took oath as an MP of Rajya Sabha today. Ali was appointed as RS member by President Draupadi Murmu on September 10. After his appointment, BJP lauded the appointment saying that now the Jammu and Kashmir community is being recognised after the abrogation of Article 370.

