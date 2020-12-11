Speaking to Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview, Chautala noted that he is "a farmer first" and is continuously monitoring the situation, adding that Centre has agreed to give a written assurance to farmers over the MSP.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Singh Chautala has finally broken his silence over the farmers' protest against the Centre's three agricultural acts and has said that he will tender his resignation "if he fails to ensure that a farmer gets minimum support price (MSP) for his crops".

"We (the BJP-JJP government) are continuously monitoring the situation and are in touch with the Centre. I feel that we will be able to resolve the issues in the coming days," Chautala told Dainik Jagran.

Chautala also accused the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government in Punjab of instigating the farmers for "political gains". He also noted that the Punjab and Rajasthan governments have failed to provide MSP to the farmers.

On being asked whether he has failed to fight for the farmers, the JJP chief once again accused the opposition of misleading the farmers, saying the Manohar Lal Khattar government is procuring crops on MSP from farmers.

"In Haryana, we have assured MSP to the farmers. The Rajasthan government failed to do so and bajra was being sold on streets there. Even the Punjab government could not do it. However, we in Haryana have made facilities here and will continue to procure crops at MSP," he told Dainik Jagran.

Dushyant Singh Chautala is a part of the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. The two parties had formed an alliance in the state after the 2019 Assembly Election with Dushyant being appointed as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana.

