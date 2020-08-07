In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran Group, the IPS officer said that it appeared there was money connection in the Bollywood actor's death.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who went to Mumbai for conducting an investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but "forcibly quarantined by the BMC, has alleged that attempts were being made to cover-up the case. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran Group, the IPS officer said that it appeared there was money connection in the Bollywood actor's death.

"The functioning of Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput death case is well known. But the fact can be kept hidden for long if investigated seriously. The truth will also be revealed in this matter. It may take time if someone tries to interrupt, but that doesn't change the truth," Tiwari said.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was a native of Bihar's Purnea, was found dead inside his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police claimed that the actor committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his bedroom and said denied any foul play.

However, Sushant's father KK Rajput filed an FIR at a police station in Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and a few others on charges of cheating, harassment and driving his son to suicide. While Mumbai police was still investigating the case, the Bihar police also launched its parallel investigation and sent IPS Tiwari to lead the probe.

Tiwari, however, was "forcibly quarantined" by the BMC upon his arrival in Mumbai. The Bihar Police objected the move and accused the Mumbai Police of not cooperating. The Mumbai Police chief, however, defended the force and denied the allegations of Bihar Police.

Speaking about his investigation in the case, Tiwari said that he questioned four people who were present at Rajput's residence at the time of the incident several times but they all changed their statements repeatedly. These four people, the Bihar Police officer said, are key to the case and if they are questioned properly, the truth behind Rajput's death may come out.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma