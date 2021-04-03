If the claims of Amresh Singh came out to untrue, then a case of fake farming will be registered against Amresh. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A news was doing rounds on all social media platforms and several news portals that a farmer name Amresh Singh from Bihar has grown the world's costliest vegetable, Hop Shoots. However, now it seems the information is untrue as no such farm was found during the ground level investigation done by Dainik Jagran. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the crop that cost Rs 8500 to 1 lakh per kg was nowhere to be seen when the team reached the farmer's farm to investigate.

Cities ill-health reason behind the crop failure

As per Dainik Jagran report, Amresh, who started the farming of Hop Shoot as a trial, said that due to his ill health, his partner couldn't take care of the crops alone, as a result, the crop dried. Earlier, Amresh had claimed that 60 per cent of the hop shoot cultivation was successful.

Agriculture Department carried out Investigation

As soon as the news of Hop Shoots cultivation went viral, Agricultural Department officials visited the farm to check. However, they were shocked to find that no such farming was taking place. When asked the villagers, they denied saying that they are not aware of any such farm in their area. Assistant Director Horticulture Jitendra Kumar told the portal when he went to investigate, he didn't find any hop shoots farm in whole Aurangabad.

He continued that when he contacted Amresh over the phone, he told about farming in the Nalanda district but didn't revealed the name of the place. On hearing this, they sent a search party to the Nalanda district, but failed to find any such farm.

Jitendra Kumar further added that they are looking into the matter, and if the claims of Amresh came out to untrue, then a case of fake farming will be registered against Amresh. The Agriculture Department further cleared the confusion regarding the viral picture of the Hot Shoot plant. They said that those pics are fake.

For unversed, Amresh Singh is the same farmer who cultivated black rice and wheat, which are now being sold across Bihar.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv