EXCLUSIVE | 'DNA Of Congress And Gandhi Family Same, Foolish To Keep Them Away: Shashi Tharoor To Jagran

Marking the end of the Congress Presidential Polls campaign, one of the two candidates Shashi Tharoor, in an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran's Assistant Editor Sanjay Mishra, said that he wants to change the situation of the party, given the alarming exits of several senior leaders and young guards including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Jitin Prasada and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Here are excerpts from Shashi Tharoor's exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran:

Ques: What do you consider your biggest strength at the end of the campaign for Congress President's election?

My biggest achievement is that elections are being held in our party and the attention of the whole country is on Congress. The public and the media are talking about Congress, which has not happened in the last few years. All decisions, from small to big, are decided in Delhi. The party system is so centralised that even the name of the district president is decided by the Congress president in Delhi. In just two-and-a-half years, eight-nine important leaders of ours have left the party. I want to change this situation.

Ques: Do you see a sense of internal change in this?

I can feel the atmosphere of change. I don't know what percentage of votes I will get. But for those who were thinking that, as in the old elections, below 10 per cent of votes would be polled, like Sharad Pawar and Rajesh Pilot, close to six per cent, and Jitendra Prasad, less than one per cent, that kind of historical story would be repeated. Surprising signs are about to appear. This election has suddenly increased the relevance of the PCC delegate.

Ques: Is it possible to restore importance at every level of the organization?

This is possible through elections at every level. PCC delegates were elected in principle, but they did not get any chance to play their role before the election of the Congress President. Whenever a big party leader or minister visits the elected PCC delegate in the district, he should also be given a place on the stage so that people will know that we are sitting to make our voice heard. A delegate's opinion should also be taken while distributing tickets.

Ques: Isn't the problem with Congress that neither its political narratives are reaching the masses nor has the barrier of connecting with the people been over?

I do not understand this myself. But it is also true that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has been very successful in this direction so far. Thousands and thousands of people are walking along with them, clapping in enthusiasm at 6:30 in the morning. Congress is making this connection. The BJP's social media propaganda has tarnished the image of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. People are not satisfied with the policies and work of the Modi government. The BJP has been winning time and again, perhaps because people do not believe that Congress is ready to take up this responsibility.

Ques: If you become the President, do you have any blueprint through which you can restore trust between Congress and the people?

There is no blueprint, but I am looking for it. I believe that it was the historic courage of the workers of the Congress party, on the basis of which we have removed the big forces. There is nothing wrong with the values and principles of Congress. We can fight back with the help of our courage and confidence.

Ques: There will likely be two power centres in the party, with the Gandhi family remaining a significant one, whoever among you and Kharge wins the presidency.

Why can't we work together? I believe whoever becomes the president will be foolish to even think of keeping the Gandhi family away because this family is a great force for us. For 100 years, the DNA of the party and the blood of the Gandhi family have mingled. Therefore, if I become President, I will do my work, but I will not stay away from the Gandhi family. Rahul Gandhi's role will be used for the betterment of the party by talking to him.

Ques: The Gandhi family is such a big asset to the party, then why did it hold back from leading the Congress in its worst phase?

It was his decision. I did not want Rahul Gandhi to leave the post of president, but even after three years of resigning in 2019, he does not want to come back, so it is clear that he wants to give a chance to someone else.

Ques: How satisfied are you with the current election process of the Congress President?

Elections are being held for the first time in 22 years, and there are numerous flaws. On September 30, we got a list of delegates with names of blocks and no phone numbers. Then on October 5, another list was received in which the names and phone numbers of 600 people were different, and after a lot of effort, it came to 150, in which even 50 numbers were not valid. Because of these difficulties, I am stressing media outreach to the PCC Delegate.