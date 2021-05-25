Exclusive: Speaking with Jagran English, Dr Bishor Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Ubio Biotechnology Systems said that the company in partnership with Cipla will focus on stabilising the complete supply chain throughout India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cipla, India’s pharmaceutical major based out of Mumbai will drop its Viragen COVID-19 detection kit in the markets on May 25. The real-time testing kit, which uses multiplex PCR technology, was launched last week after being approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Cipla has partnered with Cochin-based Ubio Biotechnology Systems to manufacture a Viragen COVID-19 detection kit. Speaking with Jagran English, Dr Bishor Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer, Ubio Biotechnology Systems said that the company in partnership with Cipla will focus on stabilising the complete supply chain throughout India.

“We will make sure that the kits are available for testing. It will remove the shortage of tests in India of course with an affordable cost to the Indian people,” Dr Bishor added.

“This product is partly manufactured in India. In long term we will be manufacturing higher volumes that will subsequently bring affordability even more,” Dr Bishor told Jagran English.

Viragen Covid-19 test pricing in India

Praveen Paliwal, Group Brand Manager, Cipla told Jagran English that each Viragen test will be sold by the company to individual vendors for Rs 75, excluding the taxes. Each Viragen test kit includes 96 tests, putting the manufacturer to vendor cost of an entire kit at Rs 7,500 excluding the taxes.

How accurate is Viragen to detect COVID-19?

Cipla claimed in a statement that the test helps to identify and detect SARS CoV-2 N Gene and ORF Lab Gene with a sensitivity of 98.6% and a specificity of 98.8% as compared to a standard ICMR test. “This launch will help address the current testing services and capacity issues while reaffirming the Company’s ongoing expansion in the diagnostic space. The company (will) commence supply of the detection kit from May 25, 2021,” the statement added.

