‘BJP Will Sweep 2024 Polls Even If Whole Opposition Comes Together’: UP Dy CM KP Maurya | Jagran Dialogues

Amidst the ongoing buzz over the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, with opposition parties uniting with aim to defeat the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, feels that the BJP will win more seats in Uttar Pradesh even if all parties come together in the 2024 general elections.

In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, KP Maurya said, "No matter if the opposition contests individually or comes together, the BJP will still win more seats in the next election. The saffron party will garner more seats than in the 2014 polls. We believe that the BJP will win all the 80 seats."

Maurya further attacked BJP’s rival in UP Akhilesh Yadav and said that his political life ended in the 2022 Assembly polls. “And, in 2024, the people of UP won't give him a single seat from the state,” Maurya said, adding, “he is not in a stable mental state.”

"Most of his MLAs don't want to be with him and his party. Today, there is a wave of Prime Minister Modi and everyone wants to be associated with him. "

He also talked about the benefit of the double-engine government and said that it speeds up the process of welfare of the people. Double-Engine government is the term tossed by the prime minister after BJP’s win in UP polls in 2017.

Highlighting the BJP’s Gujarat Model, Maurya said, "People used to vote on caste in the past. But, after the Gujarat model, people voted for development. This model came out of Gujarat and has attained national significance.”

Speaking about the status of women in the state, the deputy CM said that we are trying our best to empower the women of our state. “We are also trying to provide employment to at least a single female member of every family.”

Hailing the PM, Maurya said that the opposition is envious of the popularity of Prime Minister Modi. The people of the country believe that whatever Modi does, he will do it for the welfare of the country and its people. He also said that the world follows in the footsteps of PM Modi.