New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Afghanistan may seek India's military assistance in the future amid a withdrawal of the US troops from the country and the growing advances made by the Taliban, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told Dainik Jagran in an exclusive interview.

"Right now, we don't need military assistance from India because the US military has provided us with some equipment. However, the US might stop providing us assistance once it completes the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan", Farid Mamundzay said.

"Then we need military help from India. India does not need to send its army there, but to fight many terrorist organizations at once, we need helicopters, weapons, and other equipment. We have an army of four lakh soldiers which is very capable," Mamundzay added.

"India is our neighbour and the peace in this region is in India's interest. European countries and America will go away today or tomorrow, but the interests of India are permanent," he further said.

Meanwhile, the Taliban are pressing on with their surge in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban said that they have seized a strategic border crossing with Pakistan. The development was the latest in Taliban wins on the ground as American and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-battered country.

Last week, the Taliban said they now control 85 per cent of Afghanistan’s territory. Many Afghan districts have fallen to the Taliban without a fight as Afghan forces abandoned their posts.

The Taliban's surge has also resulted in tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing their homes, some as a result of the fighting, but many out of fear of what life might be like under Taliban rule. "The strengthening of Taliban in Afghanistan is a threat to the entire region and to India," Mamundzay said.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta