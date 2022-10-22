EXCLUSIVE | 'AAP Can Only Replace Congress Not BJP': Manoj Tiwari Tells Jagran Ahead Of Himachal Polls

THE ELECTION Commission has announced the dates for the Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh, which will be held on November 12 while the results of the polls will be announced on December 8. With the announcement of dates, political parties have started their campaigns in the hill state to woo the voters. The BJP is seeking a second term in the state, while the AAP is eyeing making inroads in the state by replacing Congress as the second option for the voters. Amid the ongoing preparations by the political parties, Dainik Jagran, in an exclusive interview, spoke to BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to get insights into the plans of the saffron party.

Talking to Dainik Jagran's Consulting Editor Smriti Rastogi, the former Delhi BJP president said that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders have committed many sins, attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led party over its liquor policy controversy in Delhi. "I've witnessed women in Delhi screaming and accusing the AAP of opening liquor stores in the city. It led to a sizable male fraternity developing an addiction to liquor," Manoj Tiwari said.

Below are the excerpts from the conversation:

Question: AAP is actively trying to win over votes in Himachal Pradesh. Where do you see AAP in the forthcoming election in the state?

Answer: In states where the BJP is in power, AAP can never take over. In these states, the AAP's chances of winning the election are extremely slim. Since the performance of other parties, like the Congress, has been so poor, AAP benefits in places like Punjab, where they can only win in states where the BJP is not in power. They carried out a propaganda campaign from Hathras to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, but they were unsuccessful.

Question: Who is the face of the BJP in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal?

Answer: We are thinking about the same thing, and neither the state chairman nor a single MP will take this decision. The party will decide on the candidate who can be a face in Delhi. We are also endeavouring to establish ourselves in the capital. However, we are almost there now, and we believe that we now have to walk in public with a face.

Question: What is your take on the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Delhi government's liquor policy?

Answer: Members of the Aam Aadmi Party have engaged in numerous misdeeds. I have seen women yelling and criticising the AAP for putting liquor stores in the city. It caused a big male fraternity to become alcohol dependent. And after an inquiry, a fraud of 10,000 crores is unearthed.