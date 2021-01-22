Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been given Z+ security for movement across the country. The Central Reserve Police Force has been asked to provide Gogoi with security.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has been given Z+ security for movement across the country, news agency ANI reported on Friday. The Central Reserve Police Force has been asked to provide Gogoi with security.

The Z+ has a security cover of 36 personnel and its coverage is based on the threat perception rather than the status of a person. Among the agencies responsible for providing different categories of security in India are: Central Reserve Police Force, Special Protection Group, National Security Guards, and Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Gogoi was nominated as a member of the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2020, months after his retirement as the Chief Justice of India. As the country’s 46th Chief Justice, he headed a five-judge bench that gave the verdict on the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute on November 9, besides also heading the benches that ruled on matters like entry of women in Sabarimala temple and Rafale fighter jet deal.

He was among the four senior-most judges who held an unprecedented presser in January 2018 questioning the then CJI's way of functioning. "Independent judges and noisy journalists are a democracy's first line of defence," he had said earlier.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja