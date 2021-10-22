New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation and lauded its efforts in achieving the big milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Congratulating every citizen of the country for achieving this feat, the prime minister said that India's achievement of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations belongs to every individual in the country. He further said that 100 crore vaccinations are not just a number but the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the country.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "On 21st October, India accomplished the target of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccinations. This achievement belongs to every individual in the country. I congratulate every citizen for this feat".

"100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number, it is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals", the prime minister added.

PM Modi noted that there were apprehensions over India's vaccination programme but the manner in which the country achieved this target is commendable.

"When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions started arising on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine? Will the people of India get the vaccine or not? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question," he stated.

He said that today many people are comparing India's vaccination programme with other countries of the world. "The speed with which India crossed the 100 crore mark is also being appreciated," he added. The Prime Minister further said the Central government ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow India's vaccination program and everyone was treated equally.

PM Modi further asserted that India's vaccination programme was science-born, science-driven and science-based. From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science and science-based approach have been involved in all processes. "It is a matter of pride for us that India's vaccination programme has been science-born, science-driven and science-based. Taking everyone along, the country started the campaign of Sabko Vaccine, Muft Vaccine", he noted.

