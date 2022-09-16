Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh Set To Join BJP on Monday

Former Punjab Chief Minister and the chief of Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) Captain Amarinder Singh will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. According to the party’s spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, Singh is also likely to merge his party PLC with the BJP on September 19.

Singh (80) who recently returned from London following spinal surgery, will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi. Earlier in August, Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Seven former MLAs and one former MP, who joined the PLC, will be among those to follow Singh on Monday, Baliawal said.

The Development came after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah On September 12, and since then there are speculations that he will join the saffron party.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.

The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family. Singh resigned from the Congress party in 2021 and announced a new party Punjab Lok Congress and he was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

However, Congress was defeated in the February Assembly polls after Channi lost both of the seats he contested.

The PLC also contested in coalition with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). However, none of its candidates was successful in winning, and Singh himself was defeated on his own ground in Patiala Urban.

(With Agency Inputs)