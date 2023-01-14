Ex-IPL Chief Lalit Modi Hospitalised Due To Covid, Pneumonia; Placed On External Oxygen Support

Lalit Modi informed that he was infected with Covid-19 twice in two weeks accompanied by influenza and profound pneumonia. (Image: LalitkModi/Instagram)

FORMER Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Lalit Modi was admitted to a hospital in London after he tested positive for Covid-19 and suffered a pneumonia attack. The father of the IPL has also been put on 24/7 external oxygen support. Lalit Modi informed that he was infected with Covid-19 twice in two weeks accompanied by influenza and profound pneumonia.

Taking to Instagram, Lalit Modi shared pictures of him in the hospital and with doctors. Modi said that the doctors and his son Kushal brought him to London by air ambulance and expressed his gratitude towards them. However, he wrote that he still need to use external oxygen support for 24 hours.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super-efficient son who did so much for me back in London. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately, still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug," Lalit Modi said.

Lalit Modi further informed that he was brought from Mexico to London after three weeks of imprisonment. Since Lalit Modi's health update, people started wishing him good luck and a speedy recovery. Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh also commented on his post and said "Get Well Soon".

Actress Sushmita Sen’s brother, Rajeev Sen also wished him well and wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong." Lalit Modi, earlier last year announced that he is dating Sushmita Sen. He also informed that he may tie the knot soon if all goes well and mentioned Sushmita Sen's account in his bio. However, he later changed the description along with the display picture and everyone assumed that their relationship came to an end.

For the unversed, Lalit Modi is an Indian businessman and was the first chairman and commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Modi, who pioneered the T20 league Indian Premier League (IPL) left India in 2010 for London after being charged with tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals. He ran the IPL for three years but was ousted afterwards from Indian cricket following charges of various irregularities.

(With Agency Inputs)