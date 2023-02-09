'Respect Gautam Adani, Know Him As A Great Human Being': Ex-Bureaucrat Shah Faesal Amid Adani Row

WITH Opposition questioning the rise of the fortunes of billionaire Gautam Adani and demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani Enterprises after a report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced, claiming that the Adani Group had been involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others, top IAS officer from Kashmir Shah Faesal who resigned from the service in 2019 after the abrogation of Article 370, joined the row and expressed his support for Adani.

Taking a Twitter, IAS Officer said that he respects the business tycoon Gautam Adani for refusing to let adversity get the better of him. "I respect @gautam_adani for the way he has refused to let adversity get the better of him. I know him as a great human being who is deeply respectful of diversity in society and wants to see India at the top. I wish him the best as he and his family face this trial by fire," Faesal tweeted on February 7.

However, many social media users cited Shah Faesal's tweet as an example of 'how to lose spine'. A user wrote "This so-called "youth icon" has now turned Adani's PR team. Noida gang has got one more entry. Sir, ab boycott ka karna hai?."

"This is how you put your conscience on sale and prove yourself to be pathetic, shameless, and a hypocrite. This man is the IAS topper of his time, and must be a role model for many," another wrote.

Since the US-based short-seller Hindenburg released a report on January on 24, alleging Adani Enterprises in corporate fraud, the company has come under fire and received widespread criticism in recent days. On Monday, several parties met to coordinate their joint strategy in the House on the Adani row and held a protest in Parliament premises demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

The doctor-turned-bureaucrat formed his party to "revive democratic politics" in Jammu and Kashmir but his political career ended abruptly.