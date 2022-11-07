EWS Quota: SC Upholds Centre's 10% Reservation In 3:2 Split Verdict; What Judges Said

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the validity of the 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The EWS reservation is provided under the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019.

While the final order stated that the EWS quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a 3:2 split verdict. Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala upheld the law, which was shot down by Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat. The Constitution bench headed by the CJI pronounced four separate verdicts on 40 petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019. Here's what the court said:

- Reading the judgment for himself, Justice Maheshwari said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be said to be breaching the basic structure of the Constitution. Expresing support for the reservation, he said it is an instrument of affirmative action aimed at ensuring an all inclusive march towards goals of egalitarian society and it is a means of inclusion of any class or section so disadvantaged.

- Justice Trivedi said the 103rd constitutional amendment cannot be struck down on grounds of being discriminatory and has to be treated as an affirmative action by Parliament for the benefit of EWS class. She, however, backed placing a time limit on the provision, saying, "Representation of SC/ST in Parliament and legislative assemblies was to expire after the time limit. The reservation for Anglo Indians in Parliament has come to end. Likewise there should be time limit."

- Justice J B Pardiwala concurred with their views and upheld the validity of the amendment. However, he said, "Reservation is not an end, it is means, it should not be allowed to become a vested interest."

- In a minority view, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, dissented and struck down the constitution amendment on EWS quota, declaring it unconstitutional and void on grounds that it is violative of basic structure of the Constitution. CJI Lalit concurred with the view of Justice Bhat.