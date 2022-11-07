Supreme Court Upholds 10% EWS Quota, Says 'It Doesn't Violate Structure Of Constitution'

SUPREME Court on Monday upheld the validity of the central law for 10 per cent reservation benefits for the economically weaker sections (EWS). Three judges uphold the Act while two judges including CJI on the same. SC judge Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari said, "EWS quota law doesn't violate basic structure or equality code for taking into account economic criterion."

"It doesn't also cause damage to any essential feature by exceeding 50% ceiling for quota since the ceiling is itself flexible," further added, reading out the verdict.

The judgement on a variety of legal issues surrounding the validity of the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections was ruled in presence of a five-judge bench - headed by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and comprising justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Bela M Trivedi, Justice JB Pardiwala upheld the validity of the Constitution's 103rd Amendment Act 2019, which provides for the 10 per cent EWS reservation amongst the general category while Justice S Ravindra Bhat and CJI passed a dissenting judgement.

During the ruling, CJI Uday Umesh Lalit said that there are four different judgements on pleas challenging EWS quota. Justice Maheshwari while ruling the same said, " the EWS amendment does not violate the equality code or violate the essential features of the Constitution and the breach of 50% does not violate the basic structure." Also, Justice Bela M said her judgement is in concurrence with Justice Maheshwari and sadi the EWS quota in the general category is valid and constitutional.

Meanwhile, Justice Bhat, in the minority view, said the 50 per cent ceiling on the quota cannot be breached and the EWS quota has to go.

The acts Articles 15(6) and 16(6) under the hammer, were introduced in the Constitution - with the 103rd Amendment Act - providing 10 per cent reservation in jobs and admissions to EWS, who were to be persons other than SC, ST and OBC and whose annual family income was below ₹8 lakh.