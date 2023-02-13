'Everything In Public Domain': Mallikarjun Kharge After Lok Sabha Secretariat Sends Notice To Rahul Gandhi

A DAY after the Lok Sabha secretariat sent notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sought his reply on the breach of privilege notice given against him by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements", the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that whatever Rahul had mentioned is in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary about this.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi had mentioned in the Parliament was already in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary about this. So he will respond to the notice accordingly," Kharge said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha had called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties ahead of the last day of the budget session.

"Since today is the last day (of the first part of the Budget session) in the Parliament, we will discuss how we can resolve this Adani issue and what our chairman will be doing. Will also seek the opinion of the leaders of other parties," he said.

Secretariat on Sunday sought a reply from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the breach of privilege notice given against him by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over "misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements" during discussion of the motion of thanks for the President's address.

The Congress leader has been asked to give a reply by February 15 for the consideration of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

"I am to request you kindly to furnish your reply/comments in the matter by February 15,2023," said the letter written by a Lok Sabha official, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Gandhi, during his speech in the Lok Sabha on February 7, made several allegations against the government over the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row.

Nishikant Dubey, the BJP leader, said in his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker that the Congress MP made certain "unverified, incriminatory and defamatory statements" in contravention of the rules. He said Rahul Gandhi made these against Prime Minister Narendra Modi "without giving advance notice to the Speaker and also to the Prime Minister as required under Rule 353".

"These statements are misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and Prime Minister being a Member of Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, despite making statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence, has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements," Dubey wrote as quoted by news agency ANI.

"As such, he has made a statement which amounts to misleading of the House in the absence of any documentary evidence besides being a reflection upon the Prime Minister. This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House," the BJP MP added.

Prahlad Joshi, in a similar letter, wrote that Gandhi's remarks are liable to be expunged by the Speaker as they are "derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, and undignified".