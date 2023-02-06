Everyone Equal In Eyes Of God, Castes Created By Priests: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

IN A BIG statement, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said caste is created by the priest, and everyone is equal in the eyes of God. He added that conscience and consciousness are all the same in the country, and only the opinions are different. This came during an event on the occasion of the 647th birth anniversary of Saint Shiromani Rohidas, he spoke about multiple issues including unemployment.

"When we earn a livelihood, we have also a responsibility towards society. When every work is for the greater good of society, how can any work be big, small or different? To our maker, we are equal. There is no caste or sect. These differences were created by our priests, which was wrong," he, as quoted by ANI said.

Speaking about unemployment, Bhagwat said lack of dignity for labour was one of the main reasons behind unemployment in the country, as he urged people to respect all kinds of work irrespective of their nature and asked them to stop running after jobs.

"No matter what kind of work people do, it should be respected. Lack of dignity for labour is one of the chief reasons behind unemployment in society. Whether the work requires physical labour or intellect, whether it requires hard work or soft skills - all should be respected," he said.

He further said no society in the world can create more than 30 per cent of jobs. Adding that work that requires hand labour is still not respected.

In December, last year, speaking at the closing ceremony of the third Sangh Shiksha organized by the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat said all the people of India are Hindus and that whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu, irrespective of religion.

"All the people of India are Hindus. Whoever considers India as his motherland is a Hindu. Be it a follower of any religion, whatever the dress. This is the truth and Sangh speaks this truth out loud. This is because we have been united for hundreds of years, he, quoted by ANI said.