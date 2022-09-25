‘Even Without Any Post…’: Ashok Gehlot As Suspense Over New Rajasthan CM Continues

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 05:49 PM IST
Minute Read
‘Even Without Any Post…’: Ashok Gehlot As Suspense Over New Rajasthan CM Continues
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (ANI)

RAJASTHAN Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who has emerged as the frontrunner in the presidential elections scheduled for October this year, spoke on Sunday about the speculation making rounds about him resigning from the post of Rajasthan Chief Minister, if he wins the presidential election. A veteran congressman of the 'Grand Old Pary' is expected to leave either of the chairs if he manages to win the election for the next Congress president because of the Congress' "one party, one post" rule.

Earlier, at a press conference in Kerela, Rahul Gandhi stated that he supports the rules framed by the party.

On Sunday, speaking to the reporters ahead of an important party meeting at his residence, Ashok Gehlot said: "I have made this clear earlier too. If it was under my control for 40 years, I would continue to hold posts. "

"But even without any posts, I would continue to work for an atmosphere of peace and love," he added.

On Sunday evening, Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and several other top leaders of the "Grand Old Party" are expected to attend a crucial Congress legislative party (CLP) meeting at his residence.

Sachin Pilot's name is making the rounds as a possible successor.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I am here to meet the MLAs."

"I am here to meet the MLAs, and I can tell their opinion only after meeting them," Mallikarjun Kharge was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after his arrival in Jaipur to attend the meeting.

Gehlot, earlier this week, confirmed that the Gandhis would not fight the presidential polls.

