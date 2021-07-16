Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the opposition Congress took a jibe at Pragya Thakur and criticised her action for taking vaccine shots at home under special rules days after her dancing and playing basketball videos went viral.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, who was seen dancing at a wedding function last week, sparked another controversy after getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot at her residence. This was Pragya Thakur's first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, who earlier advocated treating lung infection caused by coronavirus by cow urine.

Reacting to the development, the opposition Congress took a jibe at Pragya Thakur and criticised her action for taking vaccine shots at home under special rules days after her dancing and playing basketball videos went viral.

"Our Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, who was only a few days ago playing basketball and dancing to the beats of dhol, had a team over to her house to vaccinate her? When all BJP leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan, went to hospitals for their shot, why the exception for her," questioned Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja in a tweet.

अभी कुछ दिन पूर्व ही बास्केट बॉल खेल रही व ढोल की थाप पर नृत्य कर रही हमारी भोपाल की सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने आज घर टीम बुलाकर वैक्सीन का डोज़ लगवाया ?



मोदीजी से लेकर शिवराजजी व तमाम भाजपा नेता अस्पताल में जाकर वैक्सीन लगवा कर आये लेकिन हमारी सांसदजी को यह छूट क्यों व किस आधार पर? pic.twitter.com/QYEN4eNiV2 — Narendra Saluja (@NarendraSaluja) July 14, 2021

However, as per the state administration, Pragya Thakur was entitled to home vaccination under the special rules for the elderly and the disabled. According to Santosh Shukla, State immunization officer, no rules were violated while giving Pragya Thakur the first vaccine shot at home.

"It is as per the policy, elderly and disabled will be vaccinated near to their homes, so rules were not violated in giving her the first dose of vaccine," Santosh Shukla, State immunization officer, said as quoted by NDTV.

Last week, the 51-year-old MP from Bhopal was seen dancing at a wedding function which she organised at her home. Earlier last month, the saffron-robbed politician was seen playing basketball in a viral video at the Bhopal Stadium.

Pragya Thakur, who was out on bail in the Malegaon blast case on medical grounds, has begged several of her court hearings citing health issues. Pragya Thakur was in jail for nine years in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case before being granted bail in 2017.

Pragya Thakur earlier in May created controversy when she said that consumption of cow urine on a regular basis can protect one from contracting coronavirus. "If we consume desi gau mutra (urine from indigenous cows) every day, then we can cure our lung infections caused due to Covid", she said in a party gathering.

"I am in constant pain but I drink cow urine daily. So now, I don't have to take any medicine against corona and I don't have corona. Cow urine is a life-saver," Pragya Thakur added.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan