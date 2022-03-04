Harjot Singh said that he was hit by bullets on Feb 27 | ANI image

Kyiv/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what has come out as an atrocious ordeal suffered by an Indian national in war-hit Ukraine, Delhi-hailing Harjot Singh said from his hospital bed in Kyiv that he has received “no support from the Indian embassy yet”. He said that every day they (people from embassy) say we will do something but he has received no help so far.

Harjot Singh was reportedly hit by ‘AK 47 bullets’ on February 27, the fourth day of Russia-Ukraine war when he was trying to flee Kyiv in a taxi with 2 others.

‘Evacuate me, help me with documentation’: Harjot Singh to ANI

Harjot Singh said that god has given him a second life and he wants to live it. “It doesn’t matter if you send a charter (plane) after death,” Harjot told ANI. “I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation,” Harjot added.

‘They were continuously firing upon us’: Harjot Singh to ANI

Explaining how he was injured, Harjot said that he and two others booked a cab at a whopping price of USD 1,000 till Lyiv. The three couldn’t go pass the third checkpost on the way as authorities cited danger on the path ahead and told them to pass by a day later. Whilst in Kyiv, Harjot said that their cab received continuous fire from ahead and the individuals from above.

“They had AK-47,” Harjot told ANI, adding that as the firing stopped,he and two others “slowly opened the car doors”. After that, Harjot said that he was hit by a bullet on left knee and second entered his leg. A third bullet, Harjot added, pierced through his arm to enter his chest.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders in the past few days. Over 6,000 have been flown back home and around 1,700 are waiting to leave Ukraine, officials said.

Centre says will bear Harjot's medical expenses

Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reacted to Harjot's ordeal and said that government will be bearing expenses for Harjot Singh's medical treatment in Kyiv, Ukraine. "We are trying to ascertain his medical status... Our embassy is trying to get an update on his health status...trying to reach out but facing trouble as it's a conflict zone," MEA said.

