India Coronavirus News: In a statement, the PMO said that family pension will be given to dependents of those who lost their lives due to COVID under Employees State Insurance Corporation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Saturday evening announced several schemes to help those families who have lost their earning member due to the COVID-19 crisis and said that it stands in solidarity with such people, adding that these measures are being made to "mitigate financial difficulties" that may be faced by them.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that family pension will be given to dependents of those who lost their lives due to COVID under Employees State Insurance Corporation.

"Dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of pension equivalent to 90 per cent of average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms. This benefit will be available retrospectively with effect from 24.03.2020 and for all such cases till 24.03.2022," the PMO said.

The PMO also announced that the insurance benefits under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) have been "enhanced and liberalised" to help the families of employees who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Under this, it said that maximum insurance benefit amount has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh while the provision minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has been restored, adding that it will apply retrospectively from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.

"To benefit families of contractual/ casual workers, the condition of continuous employment in only one establishment has been liberalized, with benefit being made available to families of even those employees who may have changed jobs in the last 12 months preceding his death," the PMO said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had also announced various schemes for children who lost their parents due to COVID-19. Under the various schemes announced by the Prime Minister, the central government will provide free education and a corpus of Rs 10 lakh to such children from the PM-CARES fund.

Meanwhile, the second wave of COVID-19 is declining in India as their has been a dip in daily cases, thanks to the restrictions imposed by state and union territory (UT) governments to control the surge. Currently, India has over 22.28 lakh active cases while 2.51 crore patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, in the meantime, stands at over 3.22 lakh.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma